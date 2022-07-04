6,923 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,515,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 1.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

