8,542 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 168.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $517.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.61. The company has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.