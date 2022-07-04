908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Update

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $673.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $197,169.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 959,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $333,043.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,022 shares of company stock worth $1,907,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

