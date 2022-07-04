AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 130

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 145 to SEK 130 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Danske upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.