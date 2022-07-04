AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ABBV opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
