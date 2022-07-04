Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $107.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.