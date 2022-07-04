Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ENER opened at $9.85 on Monday. Accretion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

