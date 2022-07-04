Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $6.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

AFIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

