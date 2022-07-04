Ade LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ade LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 325,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 149,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.75 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.