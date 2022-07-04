Ade LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ade LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.1% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

