Ade LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Ade LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

PTMC opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

