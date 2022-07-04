Ade LLC Makes New Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Ade LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Barings BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.