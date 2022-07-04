Ade LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ade LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

