Ade LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ade LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,854 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 120,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

