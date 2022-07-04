Ade LLC Sells 418 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ade LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

