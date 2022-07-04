Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $35.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Adecco Group has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $35.38.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is -152.00%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

