Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Up 53.8% in June

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 96,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ADES opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 43.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

