Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.06 on Friday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.