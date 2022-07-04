AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,306.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,336.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,471.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

