AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 325 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1,083.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $56.16 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

