AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,610,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Shares of AYX opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

