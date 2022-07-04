AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

