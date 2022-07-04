AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $97.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

