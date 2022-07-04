AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Novartis by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 78,603 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $84.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.