AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $243.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

