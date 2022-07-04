AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 1,121.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.90% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 646,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 362,361 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

