AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,589 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $70.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

