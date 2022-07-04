AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,229 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JNK opened at $91.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

