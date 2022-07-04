AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

