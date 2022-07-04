AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $11.48 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

