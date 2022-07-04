Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

ACDVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.74). Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.