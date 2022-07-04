Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $205.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.08. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.