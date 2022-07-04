Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in June

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $3.00 on Monday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

