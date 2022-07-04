Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,360,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $219.50. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

