Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -3.33. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

