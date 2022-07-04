Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
