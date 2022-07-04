Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 21,359 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1,080.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 766.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

TSM opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

