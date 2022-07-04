Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

