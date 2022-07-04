Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 17,960 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

WFC opened at $39.92 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

