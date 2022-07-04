Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 28,493 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 906.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,705,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

