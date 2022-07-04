Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 45,273 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 499,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 240.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 28,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

