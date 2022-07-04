Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,852 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $129.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

