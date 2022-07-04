Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.63 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.