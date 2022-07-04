Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

