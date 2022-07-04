Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $22.85 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $245.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average of $236.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

