Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

