Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,988 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,061. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

