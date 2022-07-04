Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average is $185.68.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

