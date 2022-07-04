Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 8,156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.76 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $396.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.87. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

