Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 74,682 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Quanta Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,805,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of PWR opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

